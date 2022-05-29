The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was charged early Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested in Napa County, California, near midnight Saturday and booked at the local jail some hours later on two counts, according to arrest records obtained and posted by TMZ.

The charges are the similar counts of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher — both misdemeanor offenses in California.

Bail was set at $5,000.

The arrest information all matches what is publicly known about Mr. Pelosi, including his date of birth.

There was no immediate comment or confirmation from Mrs. Pelosi’s office.

Mrs. Pelosi was scheduled to be in Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon to deliver a commencement address at Brown University, making it unlikely, TMZ pointed out, that she would have been in the car with her husband.

