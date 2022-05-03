An excerpt from “Lockdown: The Socialist Plan To Take Away Your Freedom” by Cheryl Chumley (Humanix 2022, 256 pages):

With this coronavirus vaccine, governments are using tax dollars to pay private firms to develop a vaccine the governments insist is necessary — or people will die! — and the private firms are providing the vaccines to the governments in exchange for tax dollars. And in between come the non-governmental groups who are creating more partnerships between governments and private firms to develop not just the coronavirus vaccine, but even more vaccines, ever more vaccines, more and more and more vaccines — to cure even more and plenty of other viruses, and then to take additional tax dollars to help deliver all these vaccines to less stable, less financially solvent nations.

Peel back the curtains and it’s seen: most of these separate non-government groups are actually tied to the same people, to the same government entities, crying about the dire need for all to take vaccines in the first place. It’s a big cycle of behind-scenes — incestuous — vaccine development, vaccine money-making relations.

The cash cow is the opened door to more mRNA vaccines. The cash cow is the opened door to more mandated vaccines, whether by government compulsion or by private sector conditions. The cash cow of all cash cows is the complete takeover of health care; the complete destruction of any system that lets patients choose.

“On March 16, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced the launch of the first test in humans of an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 made by Massachusetts-based biotechnology firm Moderna, Inc.,” Johns Hopkins wrote in its March, 2020, newsletter. “Moderna’s vaccine is RNA- based. RNA vaccines introduce a mRNA sequence into the patient. … Although no mRNA-based vaccines have made it to the market, there have been successful clinical trials.”

Well, isn’t that special. There have been some trials. But there have never been in all of American vaccine history any mRNA-vaccines that have been approved for market use — until the coronavirus. Until the coronavirus, with its 95%-to-99% recovery rate. Until the coronavirus, with its government-insistent calls to get the shot, take the shot, everybody needs to get the shot quickly in order to get back to post-coronavirus normalcy.

Until the coronavirus, and all its world-wide shutdowns of economies, schools, businesses, places of worship, and so forth and so on — and government promises of ends in sight, based on how well citizens obeyed governments’ commands. Until the coronavirus with all its curious uncomfortably cozy conflicts of interests with the vaccine developers.

It’s always worth an investigation when the ones who foster the fear are the same ones who profit from the fear. Remember Al Gore and his polar bears? Climate change is big business when the emotional triggers are just right.

Now remember this: Moderna’s got “23 other mRNA drugs and vaccines in its portfolio,” The Guardian reported.

[Bill] Gates has partnerships around the world ready to go at a moment’s notice to purchase, deliver and administer the next round of vaccines, post-coronavirus. The global elites are on board; the World Economic Forum has a “Great Reset” to realize. And it’s all being billed as the way to save lives.

Perhaps Gates truly is the philanthropic savior of humanity his supporters want believed. Perhaps the WEF and its “Great Reset,” Gavi and CEPI and COVIX and all the other conflicted-of-interest groups with government truly are trying to put an end to all the world’s ills, all the global diseases that plague.

But is that feasible? Is that possible? Viruses are as many as the stars in the sky.

Meanwhile, the rush to inject a world’s worth of arms with an experimental vaccine that’s never ever before been used in human, of a type, mRNA, that’s never ever before been approved for human inoculation, goes forth. Fear fueling fear fueling more endless fear. Where does it end? When will it end? … Coronavirus today. The world of health care tomorrow.

