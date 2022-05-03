Congressional Democrats said Tuesday the leaked draft of a Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade will energize their voters in November, predicting a seismic shift in a midterm campaign that had them playing defense amid record-high inflation and accusations of weak leadership from President Biden.

“This changes the contours of the November election,” Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, told The Washington Times. “It’s happening without us making it happen. It’s a natural reaction. Taking away a constitutional right that’s been around for a half-century is historic.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin Democrat, said the leaked draft decision “takes away a woman’s right to control her body and a woman’s right to reproductive health care.”

“And people should be waking up and be aware of that,” she said when asked if the development would energize their base at the polls in November.

Said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, “I think reproductive rights are going to be on the ballot to mobilize countless women as an issue, and rightly.”

Mr. Biden, whose low approval numbers have been hurting his party in the midterm election cycle, warned that if the high court overturns Roe, voters will respond by electing pro-choice lawmakers.

“If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Mr. Biden said. “And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”

The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the draft ruling is authentic, but noted it has not been released in its final form and therefore isn’t yet the law of the land. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. ordered an investigation into the unprecedented leak, while hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the court to protest.

The pending decision galvanized elected Democrats on several fronts. They called for passing legislation to guarantee abortion services nationwide, renewed a likely fruitless push to abolish the filibuster rule in the Senate, and warned voters that the draft ruling is the result of electing Republicans at all levels of government.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York pledged to force a vote on legislation enshrining the right to abortion into federal law.

“A vote on this legislation is not an abstract exercise,” he said. “This is as urgent and real as it gets … and every American is going to see on which side every senator stands.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Democrat, said, “I think when you take away people’s constitutional rights, it’s an energizing moment.”

Republicans who focused their reelection campaigns on inflation and other aspects of the economy downplayed how much the abortion issue would weave itself into the 2022 campaign.

“I think it’s speculation,” Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, told The Washington Times. “So I don’t really know how it could, or whether it would.”

Democratic governors such as Gavin Newsom in California pledged quickly to assure abortion services regardless of the high court’s ruling. Many Republican state leaders vowed to outlaw abortion just as quickly — GOP Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota promised to call a special session of the legislature “to save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota.”

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey vowed on Twitter that the state “will not go backwards on reproductive rights.” He noted that he signed into law this year the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, codifying a woman’s right to choose into state law.

“I think it’s likely to emerge as a big issue with a large number of states, depending on their situation with abortion, depending on whether you have a different legislature in one party, and a governor in another party,” G. Terry Madonna, a political scientist at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, told The Washington Times in an interview. “The abortion issue moves center stage in the fall election.

The Senate, which is evenly split with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes, has several competitive races this cycle where the abortion issue will play differently from state to state if the draft opinion turns out to be the actual opinion of the court, he said.

In Pennsylvania, for example, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is up for re-election and Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, is retiring. Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz said Tuesday that abortion laws “should be left up to the American people and their elected representatives.” Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading Democratic candidate, has said there should be no limits on abortion.

According to the Pew Research Center, 51% of Pennsylvanians believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 44% say it should be illegal in all or most cases.

“In my state, Governor Wolf is strongly pro-choice. He has made it clear that he would veto any effort by the Republican-controlled legislature,” said Mr. Madonna, who noted that every Republican candidate for state Attorney General declared last week during a debate that they were pro-life, while the Democratic candidate supports abortion rights.

Mr. Madonna said that while the abortion issue will animate voters in different states, it will not remove the potential political backlash that inflation could bring to the Democratic lawmakers in November.

“If inflation continues to outpace wage increases, like it is now, I think inflation remains a major issue, particularly when we’re talking about congressional elections,” he said “Right now, inflation is hurting the Democrats, there’s just no two ways.”

— Haris Alic contributed to this report.

