Former President Donald Trump will hit the campaign trail for the primary challenger of one of his fiercest GOP critics: Rep. Liz Cheney.



Mr. Trump will hold a May 28 rally for lawyer Harriet Hageman, whom he endorsed in September to replace Ms. Cheney as Wyoming’s at-large U.S. House member.



The event will come just days before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, co-chaired by Ms. Cheney, will conduct its first public hearing about its findings.



“It will be a tremendous honor and incredibly exciting to have President Trump visit with us and it will no doubt be the largest political event in Wyoming history,” Ms. Hageman said in a statement posted to social media.



“His policies were the best that we have ever seen, from building the greatest economy in the world, to driving America to energy independence, to enforcing our immigration laws, and I expect thousands of Wyomingites to come out to thank him enthusiastically,” she said.



The event will be Mr. Trump’s first for Ms. Hageman.



Ms. Cheney has been a primary target of Mr. Trump and his congressional allies who want to unseat her for voting to impeach the former president and blaming him for the violence that unfolded during the Capitol riot.

