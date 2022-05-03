Country artist Garth Brooks and his fans literally rocked the world Saturday night as his performance of “Callin’ Baton Rouge” triggered an earthquake inside Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

LSU Chief Brand Officer Cody Worsham tweeted that Patricia Persaud, who is a professor in the Department of Geology & Geophysics, set up a seismograph before the concert. The noise was registered as an earthquake for the first time since October 1988.

The Washington Times reached out to LSU for comment.

Tiger Stadium has a capacity of 102,000 people, according to the university.

Garth Brooks played “Callin’ Baton Rouge” in Baton Rouge and peoples’ faces melted off. pic.twitter.com/O95YajSSig — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) May 1, 2022

“Callin’ Baton Rouge” was initially recorded by The Oakridge Boys in 1978, according to Spotify. Mr. Brooks released his version of the song in 1993.

Mr. Brooks’ rendition was the first time in 24 years that the state’s unofficial anthem was part of his setlist at a Baton Rouge show, Whiskey Riff said.

The Country Music Hall of Fame member couldn’t hide his elation after the performance.

UN - FREEEEEAAAAKING REAL!!!! LSU … tonight was better than my wildest dreams !!!! love, g #GARTHinBATONROUGE pic.twitter.com/OSWcH1WEaz — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 1, 2022

