Former President George W. Bush is set to headline a Republican fundraiser this month for embattled Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Mr. Bush will appear at a fundraiser hosted for Mr. Kemp at the Texas home of a prominent real estate developer. Tickets for the event are slated at $5,000-a-head, with guests that shell out $15,200 being invited to a “special V.I.P.” reception with Mr. Kemp and Mr. Bush.

The fundraiser comes as Mr. Kemp, a constant target of former President Donald Trump, is facing a GOP primary challenge by former Georgia Sen. David Perdue.

The campaign against Mr. Kemp is inspired, in part, by what Mr. Trump says was the governor’s unwillingness to investigate his claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Brian Kemp is a turncoat, a coward, and a complete and total disaster,” Mr. Trump said at a rally earlier this year for Mr. Perdue in Georgia. “Before we can defeat the Democrats, socialists and communists … we first have to defeat the RINO sellouts and the losers in the primaries this spring.”

Mr. Bush’s decision to wade into the race comes as polls show Mr. Kemp leading Mr. Perdue ahead of the May 24 primary election. It is only the latest signal that Mr. bush is rallying to the side of Republicans targeted by Mr. Trump.

Earlier this year, Mr. Bush donated to Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Both women voted to convict Mr. Trump in his second impeachment trial in 2021 for allegedly provoking a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Bush has publicly signaled his displeasure with the course of the GOP under Mr. Trump. He has admitted to not voting for Mr. Trump in 2016 and 2020.

