The House Republican’s campaign committee on Tuesday described Democrats’ pivot to Roe v. Wade as a “desperate” bid to make the elections about anything other than America’s economic woes.

They also said the gambit also revealed the Democrats’ extreme agenda of abortion on demand, including full-term abortions.

“Democrats are desperate to talk about anything but the crumbling economy, record-high inflation, and soaring gas prices they’ve caused,” National Republican Congressional Congressional Committee spokeswoman Samantha Bullock said in a statement. “But if they want to make an issue of their extreme support for aborting babies up until birth, they will find themselves at odds with the majority of Americans.”

Congressional Democrats have promised to use the leaked draft of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade to energize their voters for the November election and beat back what was shaping up to be a banner election for the GOP.

In a joint statement from the Democratic Governors Association, Democratic National Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, Democrats promised that their voters would punish the GOP at the ballot box.

“The Republican attacks on abortion access, birth control and women’s health care have dramatically escalated the stakes of the 2022 election. At this moment of crisis, Democrats are standing shoulder to shoulder with millions of Americans in this fight,” the statement said.

“And in November, we must elect Democrats who will serve as the last lines of defense against the GOP’s assault on our established and fundamental freedoms. These elections will now determine whether cruel new restrictions on abortion will be put in place: whether states will be allowed to criminalize abortion and ban it even in cases of rape or incest.”

The Democratic organizations added, “We want to make this very clear: Abortion is legal. It is your right. And the Democratic Party will fight to ensure this fundamental freedom remains intact. For voters, the consequences of the election for the future of our country have never been higher.”

Senate Republicans on Tuesday kept their focus on the unprecedented leak from the high court and called for consequences, such as disbarment, for the source of the leak.

Democrats in the upper chamber would not say if the individual should be penalized.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin Democrat, told reporters of any potential punishment of the source of the leak, “First, let’s get to the bottom of the investigation, but I’m more concerned with the substance of the decision.”

The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that the draft opinion leaked to the press on Monday night overruling Roe v. Wade was authentic but not the court’s final ruling.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. promised that the leak would not affect the high court’s work and ordered an investigation into the source of the breach, calling it “singular and egregious.”

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Chief Justice Roberts said in a statement. “The work of the court will not be affected in any way.”

• Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.

