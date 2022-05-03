NEW YORK — Rallying abortion rights supporters in New York City, state Attorney General Letitia James disclosed that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago.

As a newly elected City Council member, “I walked proudly into Planned Parenthood. And I make no apologies to anyone,” the Democrat told a crowd of protesters filling a square in lower Manhattan.

College student Chloe Cegelka said she grew up thinking abortion rights were a settled issue in the U.S. but the U.S. Supreme Court draft ruling, if approved, would let states individually decide whether to ban abortion.

“It’s disheartening to see our mothers’ and aunts’ and grandmothers’ hard work thrown out the window,” said Cegelka, 21.

Judith Burnett, 73, said she remembered when the Roe decision was made, calling it a time when women were trusted to make reproductive decisions for themselves.

“I don’t understand how it’s become OK to make those choices, those very, very personal choices, for someone else,” Burnett said.