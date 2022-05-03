The Pentagon is reopening its doors to the public after a two-year hiatus resulting from COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Starting May 10, visitors will be able to sign up for guided tours of the massive headquarters building of America’s military. They will be able to see multiple displays throughout the Pentagon that commemorate U.S. conflicts, highlight defense relationships with other nations and recognize the contributions of military personnel throughout history.

“They’ve been preparing for quite some time here to showcase the more than 30 exhibits that provide the history and the accomplishments of the U.S. armed forces and the Department of Defense,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

Pentagon tours will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Anyone interested in signing up for a tour can visit the Defense Department website: https://www.defense.gov/Pentagon-Tours/Request-A-Tour/

A tour lasts about an hour and involves about 1.5 miles of walking, Defense Department officials said.

