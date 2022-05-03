Three leading pro-abortion advocacy groups united for a $150 million spending campaign to defeat anti-abortion candidates in November’s elections.

EMILY’s List, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund announced the massive spending spree hours before the leak of an alleged Supreme Court draft opinion on Monday proposing to overhaul abortion rights recognized in the Roe v. Wade decision.

The groups said their goal is to identify anti-abortion candidates and advocate for their opponents’ elections. The trio is targeting state legislatures, attorneys general, governors, House members and U.S. senators.

Planned Parenthood Votes Executive Director Jenny Lawson said the spending campaign is its “largest-ever electoral program.”

“The court may be turning its back on nearly 50 years of precedent, but voters have the final say,” Ms. Lawson said Tuesday in a statement. “Politicians will hear them loud and clear at the ballot box this November.”

Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson tweeted that the spending campaign is a “warning” to politicians about how “furious” people are about the abortion issue.

The groups’ anti-abortion opponents said they are at work too, fighting to help pro-life politicians win elections.

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said the trio of pro-abortion groups is “desperate to preserve their lucrative business of killing unborn children and exploiting their mothers.”

“The American people have overwhelmingly rejected this radical agenda, including in the Virginia governor’s race last November, yet pro-abortion Democrats are doubling down on the failed strategy of extremists like Terry McAuliffe,” Ms. Dannenfelser said Monday in a statement, referring to Mr. McAuliffe’s failed campaign for Virginia governor. “They do so at their own political peril.”

Ms. Dannenfelser said Susan B. Anthony List activists have visited more than 1.345 million voters in six states and plan to grow more active as the November election nears.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.