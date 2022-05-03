Senate Republicans announced legislation Tuesday to defund Homeland Security’s new disinformation board, calling it an “un-American” attempt to police what people are allowed to say.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tom Cotton, would derail the board, which has become the source of intense debate in the week since Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed its existence.

“The Biden administration wants a government agency dedicated to cracking down on what its subjects can say, an idea popular with Orwellian governments everywhere,” said Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican. “This board is unconstitutional and un-American — my bill puts a stop to it.”

Nearly 20 other Senate Republicans have signed on to his legislation, which targets the Disinformation Governance Board and any other similar effort by Homeland Security.

Mr. Mayorkas last week told Congress the board would flag election disinformation and try to warn the community — particularly racial and ethnic minorities.

Homeland Security, in describing the board, has laid out a different mission, saying it is an internal body meant to coordinate the department’s ongoing efforts at combatting disinformation.

Officials said the two top priorities right now are disinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and information smugglers are using to recruit migrants to illegally enter the U.S.

Mr. Mayorkas over the weekend said the department botched the rollout of the board, but he defended its role in ongoing efforts to control misinformation.

