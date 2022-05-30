President Biden marked Memorial Day by visiting the gravesite of his son, Beau Biden, who died seven years ago Monday of brain cancer.

The president and first lady Jill Biden attended morning Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, before walking with family members to the church cemetery where Beau is buried.

Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard. He died May 30, 2015.

The visit came one day after the Bidens traveled to a memorial site for the 19 children and two teachers who were killed by a gunman last week in Uvalde, Texas.

Mr. Biden, who also lost a 1-year-old daughter in a 1972 car accident, has spoken of losing his own children in the wake of the shooting.

“To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There’s a hollowness in your chest, and you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out. It’s suffocating,” the president said the night of the shooting. “And it’s never quite the same.”

The Bidens returned Monday morning to the White House following their gravesite visit.

