The first memorial service for the 21 victims who were killed by a gunman last week at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, will take place Monday.

A visitation is being held for 10-year-old Maite Yuleana Rodriguez that afternoon. Services will be held for the victims — 19 children and two teachers — over the coming weeks.



President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited a memorial site for them in Uvalde on Sunday.



Speaking to reporters Monday at the White House after returning from visiting their son’s gravesite in Wilmington, Delaware, Mr. Biden offered his most detailed remarks on gun control since the shooting.



He said he has yet to hold extensive conversations with Republicans out of respect for the victims and their families. Mr. Biden also said he believes there are “rational” Republicans who want to take action but noted that it will ultimately be up to Congress to make reforms.



“I can’t outlaw a weapon. I can’t change a background check. I can’t do that,” the president said.

