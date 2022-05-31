DENVER — A Denver-based federal appeals court has agreed with a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit that claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump and had been rigged by Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook (now Meta) and others.

Friday’s opinion from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, first reported by Colorado Politics, found that eight plaintiffs from across the U.S. had no standing to assert that the outcome of the election “violated the constitutional rights of every registered voter in the United States.”

The suit relied on baseless conspiracy theories spread by Trump and his supporters that the election was stolen in favor of Joe Biden. Among others, it named Facebook and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose election machines remain the focus of some of the most fevered - and continuing - speculation about fraud.

U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter dismissed the suit in April 2021, finding the plaintiffs failed to show they’d suffered specific injury due to the election and thus had no standing to bring the suit.

The appeals court agreed, and it dismissed the plaintiffs’ request to make the lawsuit a class action on behalf of all registered voters.