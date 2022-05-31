The Washington Commanders want to build a “mini-city.” That’s the phrase Virginia state Sen. Richard Saslaw used when trying to sell a bill that would pave the way for the team to build their next stadium — surrounded by apartments, shops and other amenities — in the commonwealth.

If the Commanders succeed, that mini-city concept could very well land in Woodbridge after the Burgundy and Gold purchased an option to acquire 200 acres in the town last week.

There are still many hurdles for Washington to clear, but if the Commanders move to the area, then fans will likely want to explore the town itself. Here’s what else you can expect to find in Woodbridge, just maybe don’t get too excited:

• Potomac Mills mall: Washington’s proposed site is roughly 10 minutes from Potomac Mills mall, home of outlet stores such as Gap Factory, Banana Republic Factory and JCrew Factory. (I’m sensing a theme here) Google “What’s there to do in Woodbridge” and this mall is one of the only first options that come up. Need to be sold more? Here’s a review for the mall on Trip Advisor: “They have some great restaraunts [sic] in the food court as well.” Put that on a billboard ASAP, with the misspelling and all.

• IKEA: Near Potomac Mall sits IKEA, or everybody’s favorite source of frustration when trying to assemble furniture. Come for the Swedish meatballs, which you can bring to the tailgate and pass off as your own if you’re slick enough. Be warned, getting in and out of this IKEA is even more difficult than leaving FedEx Field because of the traffic.

• Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge: It’s not exactly a great sign when one of your main attractions contains the name of the next town over. But rest assured, this wildlife refuge — located in Woodbridge — is the perfect place to come sit in nature and forget all about the humiliating Commanders losses that have taken place over the years.

• Rippon Lodge: This historic site is one of the oldest houses in Prince William County. Built in 1747, the home was the site of a tobacco plantation that was run by Richard Blackburn and (later) his son, Thomas. The latter served in the Revolutionary War and was named colonel. Or in other words, he was a Commander.

• Traffic, traffic and more traffic: Let’s be honest: This is what you’ll find in Woodbridge. Get ready to sit in some traffic on Interstate 95.

