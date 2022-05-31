New internal GOP polling shows the rising costs of everyday goods and gasoline are the top concerns of voters in several key swing districts Democrats will likely need to defend if they hope to maintain control of the House.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents in a survey commissioned by former Vice President Mike Pence’s political nonprofit, Advancing American Freedom, and published by The Washington Examiner, cited “inflation and rising gas prices” or the “economy and jobs” as the issues that are top of mind ahead of the midterms.

Across the four congressional districts where voters were polled, which were in Minnesota, Kansas, Iowa and Pennsylvania, the same percentage said President Biden or Democrats were to blame for inflation and record-high prices at the pump, while 35% pointed to oil companies or Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Sixty percent said the administration needs to focus more on domestic energy production; 59% want the Keystone XL pipeline built, which was effectively canceled by Mr. Biden; and 56% support more leases for oil and natural gas drilling by private companies on federal lands, a program that the administration has slow-walked over environmental concerns.

The swing districts where the polling was conducted are currently held by Democratic Reps. Cindy Axne of Iowa’s 3rd District, Angie Craig of Minnesota’s 2nd District, Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania’s 8th District and Sharice Davids of Kansas’ 3rd District.

The survey was conducted among 400 total voters, or 100 from each district, and the margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.