A new political entity has emerged, organized by those who have faced genuine combat rather than political skirmishes and spats among partisan operatives. Here comes Green Beret PAC, set to charge up the hill — Capitol Hill, that is.

“It’s going to take green berets to take the Hill. Green Beret PAC is committed to supporting U.S. House and Senate candidates from the Special Forces community and their colleagues from other branches of Special Operations,” the organization said in its mission statement, which also notes that “morality, decency and integrity” are among its founding watchwords.

“Veteran candidates are proactive. They encourage change while keeping with American values and consistently work for the betterment of community and country,” the statement said.

The new political action committee went active on Memorial Day, founded by Jason Bacon, who has noteworthy credentials for such a mission. Mr. Bacon is himself a retired Green Beret senior NCO.

“Green Beret PAC serves as an independent expenditure arm for campaigns. In true Green Beret fashion, the PAC serves as a force multiplier to assist campaigns in reaching voters through paid voter contact,” the organization said.

The group’s short-term objective is assisting their endorsed candidates in 2022 and “getting them across the finish line,” notes the mission statement.

“Our aim is to identify key races nationally where we can support Green Berets and other principled veterans and make an impact in their election. Green Beret PAC will continue to impact important races throughout the country beyond the 2022 election cycle,” the statement said.

“We aim to become a sustainable organization that serves as a resource to principled veteran candidates throughout both the special operations and conventional forces community.”

The group has already endorsed nine candidates, eight of them retired Green Berets and one a Navy SEAL. Christopher Miller — a retired Army Special Forces colonel and former acting defense secretary — will serve as chairman of the board. Find the details at Greenberetpac.com.

BIDEN’S WAR ON DRIVING

The classic and much loved American road trip could become either a legend or a fantasy, its demise punctuated by daily press reports about rising prices for gas and cars. Blame it on President Biden’s “war on driving,” Tom Raabe warns in an special report for The American Spectator.

“The president campaigned on destroying the oil and gas industry. His words: ‘I want you to just take a look. I want you to look into my eyes. I guarantee you; I guarantee you, we are going to end fossil fuel, and I am not going to cooperate with them,’” Mr. Raabe recalls.

The average price of gas on Tuesday, by the way, is $4.61 a gallon. Exactly two years ago — when President Trump was in office — that price was $1.97 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com, an industry source. Mr. Biden does not seem to be acknowledging this reality now, some 15 months into his presidency.

“Now he’s a year and a quarter into not cooperating with the oil and gas industry, and he can lean back and bask a little in the result, calling it ‘an incredible transition,’” Mr. Raabe writes, recalling the president’s exact words:

“When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place — that God willing, when it’s over — we’ll be stronger, and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Mr. Biden said just over a week ago.

Mr. Raabe countered: “The truth is: when this is over, we’ll be poorer, maybe by a lot, and if we’re sitting in a car at all, when this is over, it will be one with a thousand-pound battery under our butt and a range of 300 miles.”

GAS STRESS

President Biden may believe that less use of fossil fuel will benefit the nation. The public doesn’t agree, however.

A recent poll conducted by the American Psychological Association found that price tags topped the list of disturbing factors in American life.

The survey found that 87% of respondents cited gas prices — along with energy bills and grocery costs — as the source of their greatest stress. That revealing poll, however, was taken Feb. 7-14, back in the good old days when gas was a mere $3.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

The average price per gallon nationwide as of Tuesday, was $4.64. The lowest prices in the nation can be found in Georgia, where gas is $4.11 a gallon. We can likely assume the gas stress has also increased.

“Why are prices rising? As even CNN admits, ‘the U.S. is not producing as much oil as it used to, so prices have nowhere to go but up,’” advises Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee.

RETURN OF THE MILITARY HERO

It is a trend that could make classic Hollywood he-man John Wayne proud. The role of the spirited but dedicated military stalwart has not lost its appeal to the American public.

“Superheroes and horror aren’t the only game in town anymore at the pandemic-era box office,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, which tracks the trends and finances in the movie and media realms.

“In a promising sign for the summer season, Paramount and Skydance’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ scored the best Memorial Day opening of all time with a projected three-day domestic haul of $126.7 million and $160.5 million for the four days,” the Reporter noted Tuesday.

“This film heralds the return of the summer blockbuster and is a catalyst that will accelerate demand for movie going like an F-18 breaking the sound barrier,” said Richard Gelfond, chief executive of IMAX Corporation, which provided the specialized cameras and noteworthy in-theater experiences for the film.

In addition, “Devotion” — a true-life film about Navy pilot Tom Hudner — is set for release in October. The aviator won the Medal of Honor after attempting to rescue fellow pilot Jesse Brown during the Korean War. The film was produced by Columbia Pictures and features actors Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.

POLL DU JOUR

• 37% of U.S. adults say they are “very enthusiastic” about voting in the 2022 midterm elections; 50% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 34% of Democrats agree.

• 31% overall say they are “somewhat enthusiastic” about voting in November: 28% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 22% are “not too enthusiastic” about voting; 19% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 10% are “not enthusiastic at all”; 3% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Marquette University Law School poll of 1,004 U.S. adults conducted May 9-19 and released May 26.

