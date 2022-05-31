Two senators from opposing parties will have a virtual meeting Tuesday in an attempt to find a path forward on gun control legislation that could muster enough bipartisan support to clear Congress and land on the president’s desk in the wake of last week’s school shooting.

Sens. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, and John Cornyn, Texas Republican, are spearheading their parties’ efforts to create legislation following an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15 rifle killing 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Mr. Cornyn is a longtime Texas politician who has helped craft previous major deals with Democrats, while Mr. Murphy became a leading voice on gun control in the aftermath of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

However, there is skepticism that Congress will be able to overcome its decadeslong impasse on significant legislation.

President Biden urged Congress to take the lead on negotiations to consider actions like outlawing military-style assault weapons and strengthening the background check process for firearms.

“I can do the things I’ve done and any executive action I can take, I’ll continue to take. But I can’t outlaw a weapon. I can’t change a background check. I can’t do that,” he told reporters at the White House Monday.

Mr. Biden labeled Mr. Cornyn and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who tapped Mr. Cornyn to lead the GOP side of the negotiations, as “rational” Republicans who could get a deal done.

“I think there’s a recognition on their part that they — we can’t continue like this,” the president said. “We can’t do this.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.