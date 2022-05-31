House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is pushing back against media reports on his arrest on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence over the holiday weekend.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was charged late Saturday with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher after getting into an accident with another vehicle in Napa County, California.

His bail was set at $5,000.

Larry Kamer, a spokesperson for the wealthy businessman, criticized media coverage in a statement to The Daily Beast about the charges.

“Several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involving Paul Pelosi have included incorrect information,” Mr. Kamer told the outlet. “A prior driving offense erroneously attributed to Mr. Pelosi is untrue and likely refers to an unrelated person with the same name. This error must be corrected. There are also incorrect reports that misstate the timing of events.”

It is unclear what specific incidents Mr. Kamer was referring to. TMZ, which first reported the arrest, did not mention prior driving offenses.

A Jeep allegedly struck Mr. Pelosi’s Porsche after he departed a dinner party Saturday night, which led to the arrest, according to Mr. Kamer.

Mrs. Pelosi, who was reportedly not in town at the time, has not commented publicly about the incident.

