Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro said he has been issued a grand jury subpoena by federal prosecutors investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol for “any communications” with his former boss.

Mr. Navarro said it is in connection to his refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena and testify before the Jan. 6 House panel, which prompted the full chamber last month to recommend the Justice Department pursue contempt of Congress charges.

In response to the subpoena, which has not been provided to news outlets, Mr. Navarro is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat; the Jan. 6 panel; and Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia who signed the subpoena.

Mr. Navarro details his experience in being served the subpoena in his draft lawsuit, which has been provided to various news organizations.

He cited executive privilege and the separation of powers for why he says the information and communications involving the former president that have been requested of him are unlawful, echoing his prior objections to testifying.

“Repeated abuses by partisans and political score settlers like those on the Committee have institutionalized a partisan weaponization of Congress’ investigatory powers that now threatens the delicate balance and separation of powers between the legislative, judicial and executive branches of our government,” a portion of his draft lawsuit reads.

The House committee has previously rejected the notion that former President Donald Trump ever issued executive privilege related to Mr. Navarro.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.