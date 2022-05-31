Americans generally support greater limits on abortion and it’s not just religious voters, according to a new survey from a Southern Baptist seminary revealed Tuesday.

While those who “hold evangelical [Christian] beliefs are more likely to favor restrictions” on the procedure, a majority of Americans would support greater limits, the survey conducted for the Land Center for Cultural Engagement at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary indicated.

The survey, which pollsters Lifeway Research said was conducted “days prior” to the May 2 leak of a draft opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion a federal constitutional right, said 29% of Americans were “generally” pro-life with 12% opposing abortion in any situation and 17% saying it should be illegal in “most” situations.

A further 21% said “a variety of situations” might allow for abortion or limit the procedure.

“There are a lot of gradations in what abortion scenarios people think should be legal, but America is far from a majority supporting a legal right for an adult woman to have an abortion who just doesn’t want to have the child,” said Scott McConnell of Lifeway Research. “The truth is Americans want fewer abortions taking place.”

Along with evangelical Christians, those who “self-identify with a religion” or regularly attend worship services, are more likely to favor laws restricting abortions.

The survey revealed most Americans would accept abortion under specific circumstances.

The most common, at 78%, is when the pregnancy endangers the mother’s health. Abortion to terminate a pregnancy resulting from rape is approved by 75% of respondents when asked about a mother under 18 years of age and by 73% if the mother is over 18.

Pregnancies resulting from incest would morally qualify for abortion, according to 72% of respondents, the survey indicated. If a child would “not survive long after birth,” 64% of those would allow for an abortion, while 58% would approve if the child would be born with severe physical or mental defects.

Despite these hard cases, there’s a broad consensus for some restrictions on abortion among those who aren’t “generally” pro-life, the survey said.

Of those Americans who say they are uncertain about the issue or “somewhere between” the pro-choice and pro-life camps, 59% say they support limiting abortion to 12 weeks or earlier.

A 20-week limit was supported by 50% of those who self-identify as pro-choice, the survey reported.

If Roe is overturned, a majority of Americans believe either the state (81%) or churches and religious organizations (74%) should increase support for women with unwanted pregnancies.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned later this month, as the leaked draft opinion would do, abortion would not be illegal nationwide, but rather become a matter for state law, as had been the case before Roe.

The Land Center said the online survey polled 1,155 Americans between April 20 and May 3, and has an error margin of 2.7 percentage points.

The full survey can be found online at the Lifeway Research site.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.