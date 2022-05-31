The Uvalde school district and its police force are reportedly no longer cooperating with the state probe of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School last week.

ABC News reported Tuesday, citing “multiple law enforcement sources,” that the school system’s stonewall is related to criticisms made by Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

Col. Steven McCraw, the DPS’s director, said at a news conference last week that the police decision to delay entering the classroom was “the wrong decision.”

After that news conference, ABC reported, the Uvalde ISD and its police force stopped assisting both the state agency’s investigation into the massacre and its review of the law enforcement response.

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the massacre last week.

The Uvalde ISD had no immediate comment to ABC News.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.