Amazon said recently it’s closing six Whole Foods Market locations in four states.

Retailers in Mobile and Montgomery, Alabama; Brookline, Massachusetts; Tarzana, California; and Chicago, Illinois, have already closed, a Whole Foods spokesperson said, adding that a site in Englewood, Illinois, is slated to shut down in the next several months.

“As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores,” the spokesperson said. “We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations.”

Amazon has over 530 Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

The decision follows Amazon’s rough first quarter — the company reported a net loss for the first time since 2015.

Amazon’s quarterly revenue declined by $3.8 billion, and former CEO Jeff Bezos has lost $44 billion this year, according to Bloomberg.

Whole Foods isn’t the only Amazon-owned retail store shutting down.

Amazon folded its in-person bookstores, pop-up shops and 4-star locations in the United States and the United Kingdom earlier this year, Reuters reported.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.