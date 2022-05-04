By Susan Ferrechio - The Washington Times - Wednesday, May 4, 2022

All 22 GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump won in Tuesday’s Republican primaries in Indiana and Ohio, which Mr. Trump celebrated on his Truth Social media site.

“22 & 0 in Ohio and Indiana! Congratulations to all our Republican WINNERS!” Trump posted on Wednesday.

Mr. Trump’s top endorsement of the night, author and political commentator J.D. Vance, saw a last-minute surge in the polls in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary, surpassing the leading Republican, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and winning the race 32% to Mr. Mandel’s 24%.

Mr. Vance had been lagging in the polls until Mr. Trump endorsed him on April 15.

Other high-profile endorsements who won on Tuesday included J.R. Majewski, who won the Republican spot on the November ballot to take on longtime U.S. House incumbent Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat.

Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, also endorsed by Mr. Trump, won the GOP primary for an open U.S. House seat in northeast Ohio.

SEE ALSO: Trump owes $80,000 in N.Y. subpoenas fines; judge rejects his bid to overturn penalties

In northwest Indiana, U.S. House candidate Jennifer Ruth-Green ran on a pro-Trump agenda and defeated Republican opponent Blair Milo. She’ll now challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan in November.

Ms. Ruth-Green ran campaign ads pledging to “fight woke insanity and advance Trump’s ‘America First’ policies.”

Mr. Trump called Tuesday night’s victories “brilliant for the Republican Party.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.

Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide