All 22 GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump won in Tuesday’s Republican primaries in Indiana and Ohio, which Mr. Trump celebrated on his Truth Social media site.

“22 & 0 in Ohio and Indiana! Congratulations to all our Republican WINNERS!” Trump posted on Wednesday.

Mr. Trump’s top endorsement of the night, author and political commentator J.D. Vance, saw a last-minute surge in the polls in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary, surpassing the leading Republican, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and winning the race 32% to Mr. Mandel’s 24%.

Mr. Vance had been lagging in the polls until Mr. Trump endorsed him on April 15.

Other high-profile endorsements who won on Tuesday included J.R. Majewski, who won the Republican spot on the November ballot to take on longtime U.S. House incumbent Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat.

Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, also endorsed by Mr. Trump, won the GOP primary for an open U.S. House seat in northeast Ohio.

In northwest Indiana, U.S. House candidate Jennifer Ruth-Green ran on a pro-Trump agenda and defeated Republican opponent Blair Milo. She’ll now challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan in November.

Ms. Ruth-Green ran campaign ads pledging to “fight woke insanity and advance Trump’s ‘America First’ policies.”

Mr. Trump called Tuesday night’s victories “brilliant for the Republican Party.”

