A Frontier Airlines passenger was sentenced to 60 days in jail Tuesday after he groped two flight attendants and punched another on an August flight from Philadelphia to Miami.

Maxwell Berry, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault. He will also serve one year of supervised release and pay a $2,500 fine — plus more than $1,500 in restitution.

Berry had two drinks and ordered another when he spilled a drink on himself and brushed a flight attendant’s rear with the empty cup. She immediately instructed him not to touch her, police said, CBS News reported.

Berry then went to the bathroom and emerged shirtless. When another flight attendant helped him get a new shirt out of his carry-on luggage, Berry grabbed her breasts, CBS said, citing the police report.

A male flight attendant tried to de-escalate the situation, but Berry punched him. The flight crew restrained Berry to his seat using duct tape as other passengers cheered.

Video of the incident has racked up over 13 million views.

SEE ALSO: U.S. companies reimburse employees for out-of-state abortion travel

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.