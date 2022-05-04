The Delaware computer repairman who revealed Hunter Biden’s laptop is suing Rep. Adam B. Schiff and three news outlets, seeking at least $1 million in his claim that they spread false information that eventually forced him to close his shop.

John Paul Mac Isaac, 45, told the New York Post that his defamation lawsuit against Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, CNN, Politico and The Daily Beast is a result of his business and reputation being destroyed. Mr. Biden had abandoned the laptop at Mr. Isaac’s shop.

The Post first reported about the laptop’s contents ahead of the 2020 election, but Democrats dismissed the story as Russian disinformation. Republicans say the hard drive proves that President Biden was more aware of his son’s business dealings than he has previously claimed.

Mr. Isaac’s lawsuit alleges that Mr. Schiff lied by saying on CNN that Russia was pushing a “smear campaign.” It also targets a Politico story reporting that dozens of former intelligence officials labeled the news as “Russian disinfo” and says The Daily Beast accused him of stealing the laptop.

Mr. Isaac previously lost a lawsuit against Twitter for censoring the Post’s story about the laptop.

