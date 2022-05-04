President Biden in a speech Wednesday repeatedly stumbled over the views of pro-Trump Republicans, labeling their agenda as “mega” instead of the MAGA acronym.

Mr. Biden bungled the word three times during a speech when he tore into a tax plan unveiled last month by Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican.

Mr. Biden said the proposal would raise taxes on 75 million American families, 95% of whom make less than $100 million a year.

“It’s hard to make this up, but then again it is the mega agenda,” Mr. Biden said.

MAGA, which stands for the Trump campaign slogan Make America Great Again, has become a staple of America’s political lexicon. It’s so popular that Mr. Trump filed a trademark application to own it.

Mr. Biden, in the same speech, again substituted mega for MAGA when scolding GOP lawmakers for contributing to the federal debt.

“I don’t want to hear Republicans talk about deficits and their ultra-mega agenda,” he said.

He then mispronounced MAGA a third time before catching himself.

“As income equality grew to historic levels under Republicans, a mega Republican — MAGA Republicans. I don’t want to mispronounce it — MAGA Republicans,” he said.

Mr. Biden is known for his verbal stumbles.

A day earlier, he mistakenly said the U.S. had supplied Russia with Javelin missiles to defend itself while touring an Alabama missile factory. He meant to say Ukraine. He also referred to himself as Delaware’s first Senator, when he meant the state’s first president.

Mr. Biden, who overcame stuttering in his youth, displayed a sense of humor about the gaffes.

“Every once in a while I make a mistake, not like, well, once a speech,” he said on Monday.

