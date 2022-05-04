Sen. Joe Manchin III cast doubt on his party’s efforts to make the upcoming midterm elections about abortion on Wednesday.

Mr. Manchin, a moderate West Virginia Democrat, told reporters at the Capitol that the defining issue of the coming campaign would be the economy and skyrocketing inflation.

“Inflation is the number one driving factor,” he said. “I believe in my state right now it’s hurting everybody.”

Mr. Manchin argued that while a segment of the population would be incensed if the Supreme Court was to invalidate Roe v. Wade, it would unlikely be enough to overcome voters’ concerns about kitchen table issues.

The comments come as Democrats from Congress to local city councils have decried the Supreme Court’s impending invalidation of Roe, a 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Since news of the draft opinion was leaked earlier this week from the Supreme Court, Democrats have rushed to mobilize abortion activists to their side.

“Elections this November will have consequences because the rights of 100 million women are now on the ballot,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat. “To help fight this court’s awful decision, I urge every American to make their voices heard. “

Many Democrats hope the backlash to the decision will be enough to overcome the souring economic picture and President Biden’s sinking approval ratings. Mr. Manchin, however, is not one of them.

“Follow the money,” he said.

