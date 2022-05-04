A majority of voters say they want the Supreme Court to support abortion rights, according to a poll that was conducted following the leak Monday of a draft opinion showing the justices are prepared to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they want the Supreme Court to support abortion rights, 28% hope it opposes them and 15% don’t know or have no opinion, according to the Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Abortion should be legal in “most” or “all cases,” 56% said, with 25% saying “all” and 31% saying “most.”

About 11% said abortion should be illegal in all cases. Another 9% said they either had no opinion or did not know.

Voters also gave majority support for several reforms to the Supreme Court, including term limits, a mandatory retirement age, binding justices to a code of ethics, balancing the court with an equal number of Democrats, Republicans and independents; and expanding the number of justices.

The poll was conducted Tuesday, a day after Politico published a draft majority opinion by conservative Justice Samuel Alito that showed a majority of justices voted to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion a Constitutional-protected right.

A final ruling is expected in June or July. The court has launched an investigation into the leak.

