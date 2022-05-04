A slew of journalists who attended Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner have since tested positive for COVID-19, including longtime ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, who shook hands with President Biden.

Reporters and staffers from news organizations including CNN, Politico, ABC News, CBS News and NBC News have since contracted the virus. Mr. Karl shook hands with Mr. Biden and sat next to Kim Kardashian. His positive test was first reported by Politico.

In order to attend the annual event, participants were required to be vaccinated and boosted, as well as show proof of a same-day negative test.



Still, the dinner appears to have acted as a superspreader event, the subject of a joke from the event’s host, comedian and Comedy Central host Trevor Noah.



“It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event,” Mr. Noah said, evoking laughter. “You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large in-door gatherings, then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan.”

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.