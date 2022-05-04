BANGKOK, Thailand — It’s a back-to-the-future election campaign for the Philippines, with uncertain consequences for a key U.S. ally in an increasingly volatile region.

Polls say Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is on course to be elected president of the Philippines on May 9, which would bring him to the frontlines of U.S.-China confrontations in the South China Sea amid denials that he is Beijing’s puppet “Manchurian candidate.” The 64-year-old former senator would replace outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, whose harsh crackdown on drug dealers and regular rhetorical broadsides brought problems of their own for Washington-Manila relations.

More than 18,000 positions will be decided in the polls next week including senators, city councilors and others.

Mr. Marcos Jr.’s biggest electoral advantage is his famous name. He is the son of the man he calls his “idol,” the polarizing late dictatorial President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., a sometime U.S. ally who was driven from office and died in exile in Honolulu in 1989, and his flamboyant wife, Imelda, who is now 92. That the younger Mr. Marcos is carrying on the legacy of his father is something the family has long talked about. The son staunchly defends his father’s record, and refuses to apologize for what critics say were the abuses and brutality of his father’s tenure.

“When I miss the precious presence of [husband] Ferdinand, I call, ‘Bongbong’ and ask him to come,” Mrs. Marcos said in a 1991 interview when she and her children were permitted to return to the Philippines from exile. “He sounds like his father. I listen to Bongbong, it’s eerie. … I feel surely Ferdinand the First was born again in Ferdinand the Second.”

Mr. Marcos Sr.’s 30-year rule included 14 years of martial law, the imprisonment, torture and extrajudicial killing of opponents, and the reported theft of billions of dollars. The Reagan administration cleared the way for the Marcos family to flee to Hawaii with currency, jewels, gold bullion, antiques, and foreign bank accounts, escaping what became known as the “People’s Power” insurrection. Imelda Marcos is currently on bail, appealing to the Supreme Court to overturn her 11-year prison sentence in 2018 for concealing her assets.

But despite the checkered history, dynastic power heavily influences who wins many of the elections in the Philippines.

The wealthy Marcos family is one of the most powerful dynasties and is admired by many Filipinos, including those too young to have experienced the strains and brutality of the martial law period. Mr. Duterte contributed to the rehabilitation of a fellow political strong man in 2016 by reburying the senior Mr. Marcos in Manila’s Cemetery of Heroes.

The corpse had been on public display in a glass showcase for more than 20 years in the family’s mausoleum.

In a dynastic double-helix, Mr. Marcos Jr.’s running mate is Mr. Duterte’s popular daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, a lawyer and former mayor of Davao City.

Her appearance on the ticket strengthened the Marcos campaign, consolidating Marcos family supporters in the northern Philippines and the Duterte clan’s strength in the south.

Dynastic politics dates back to 1898, when the U.S. colonized the Philippines, spawning a scramble by wealthy Filipinos to buy plantations and concentrate power within a small number of favored families. Most politicians recently elected had at least one relative in office, according to researchers.

Mr. Marcos Jr. became a governor in 1998, 12 years after his father’s presidency collapsed, and a senator in 2010. His father’s history of ethical troubles also has been carried on with the son: Bongbong Marcos was convicted of tax evasion in 1997 and still faces multi-million dollar tax cases in the Philippines and the U.S. over his father’s vast estate.

The China question

For U.S. military and diplomatic officials, the big question is what would a Marcos administration mean for the larger struggle to contain Chinese ambitions in the region. Mr. Duterte sent a string of conflicting messages during his term over whether Manila was prepared to confront or cooperate with Beijing.

China meanwhile denies it improperly influences Mr. Marcos. The test will come if China again enforces what Beijing claims as its territorial waters in the South China Sea, which splash western beaches on many of the Philippines’ islands.

During Mr. Duterte’s administration, the two countries experienced hot-and-cold relations while Beijing constructed strategic facilities in the disputed waters and confronted the Philippines’ ships asserting Manila’s rights in what of the world’s most heavily trafficked maritime passages.

The Philippines, China, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam all claim sections of the South China Sea’s surface, fisheries, and underground resources. But China claims about 90% of the area, including the Spratlys archipelago, a claim its neighbors and the United States staunchly reject. Analysts say it is unclear how firmly a President Marcos would stand up to a combination of threats and sweeteners from China.

“Marcos [Jr.] might be a bit more pro-China than Duterte, given his stance that he will just continue the current policy of the Duterte administration,” Aries Arugay, a University of the Philippines political science professor, said in an interview. “Beijing can offer a package of incentives that will give Marcos options if he is being pressured or squeezed by the U.S. or Western powers.”

“This is why Marcos might not be able to assert the country’s rights in the South China Sea.”

China’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, at a recent symposium rejected charges his country was poised to exploit the change of administrations in Manila. “China never interferes in the internal politics of other countries, and the election is an internal politics in the Philippines,” he insisted.

But China can mix military pressure with economic blandishments.

“China remains the largest trading partner, the largest source of imports [into the Philippines], the third-largest export market, and the second-largest foreign investors in the Philippines,” Mr. Huang noted.

Some private analysts say fears over increasing Chinese influence if Mr. Marcos wins run even deeper.

“In today’s popular parlance, a Manchurian candidate popularly refers to someone who is China’s puppet, one that the Chinese government propped up to win top government positions to forward Chinese interests,” wrote Alvin Camba, international studies assistant professor at Denver University in Colorado. “In the 2022 Philippine elections, this so-called Manchurian candidate is supposed to be Bongbong Marcos.

But Mr. Camba said in statement published by Rappler, a Philippines online media site, that so far the charges remain “unsupported.”

A veep on the ballot

Challenging Bongbong Marcos on the campaign trail is Mr. Duterte’s vice president, Leni Robredo, who has already bested Mr. Marcos once at the polls: In 2016, Ms. Robredo, a human rights lawyer, narrowly beat Mr. Marcos Jr. to become vice president.

But she and Mr. Duterte gradually fell out politically during the president’s six-year term.

“She is supported by the leftists, by the Reds [communists]…who are very adverse to the president,” Mr. Duterte’s political adviser said in March.

“Many are heckling us, saying we don’t have a chance to win,” Mrs. Robredo told supporters on April 23.

Some perceive Mrs. Robredo, 57, as an elitist trying to channel her own political predecessor, Corazon “Cory” Aquino, who married into yet another Philippine political family dynasty and became president from 1986-92 after Mr. Marcos’s father fled. Mrs. Aquino is the wealthy widow of President Benigno Aquino who was assassinated in 1983 in one of the most spectacular incidents of the Marcos presidency.

Mrs. Robredo’s late husband, Jesse, was Mrs. Aquino’s interior secretary when he perished in a 2012 plane crash. Her record on the issues could be undercut by her personal image after six years of the relentlessly populist Duterte administration.

“Her projects as vice president helped the disadvantaged,” said Jean S. Encinas-Franco, political science associate professor at the University of the Philippines. “Her weakness is that she has been associated with the Aquinos and the Liberal Party, which has been perceived as elitist by some Filipinos.”

If she can convince less popular presidential candidates to support her, she might beat Mr. Marcos Jr., analysts said.

Despite having recruited an energetic army of campaign volunteers, polls say Mrs. Roberdo faces a steep uphill climb: A Pulse Asia poll released Monday found Mr. Marcos with 56% of the vote in the ten-candidate field, with Mrs. Robredo a distant second at 23%, the Associated Press reported. The April 16-21 survey polled 2,400 voters nationwide and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso — currently third in the polls — has criticized both the Marcos and Robredo dynasties.

“They may have different surnames, but their interests align,” said Rom-Voltaire Quizon, a spokesman for Mr. Domagoso’s campaign. “Look around you and see if your lives, and your country, have been bettered under the rules of the two families who have lorded it over our beloved country’s politics for over 50 years.”

Adding even more color to the field is Sen. Manny Pacquiao, the retired boxing champion and one of the most well-known Filipinos on the world stage, is also on the ballot portraying himself as a rags-to-riches voice for the poor.

“His lack of accomplishments and absenteeism as a legislator are his weaknesses. His strength is his pro-poor platforms, and name recall, since he is a national figure in the Philippines,” Ms. Encinas-Franco said.

The majority Roman Catholic country is also locked in a smoldering insurgency by Islamists on the Muslim-majority, southern island of Mindanao, and by communist rebels, and the presidential race is not the only consequential choice facing voters.

The May 9 “local elections also matter … specifically in Mindanao where the interim government run by the former [Moro Islamic Liberation Front] rebels will face off with traditional clan-based politicians, in a test of the peace deal’s grip on the region,” said Georgi Engelbrecht, a senior analyst for the Philippines at the International Crisis Group, in an interview.

“The next president will shape a number of policies — not just foreign policy and the obvious question about [U.S.-China] allegiance or hedging — but also the peace process in the [Mindanao], as well as the way how [the next administration] would deal with the communist insurgency.”

— This article was based in part on wire service reports.