Reality TV personality Kailia Posey from the hit show “Toddlers and Tiaras” died by suicide, according to her family.

Kailia was 16 years old.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” Posey’s family said in a statement to TMZ Tuesday.

Kailia’s mother, Marcy, asked for privacy in a Facebook post on Monday.

Kailia was known for her work in “Toddlers and Tiaras,” a show on the TLC network about beauty pageant competitions with young contestants that ran from 2009 to 2013. She was 5 years old when she appeared on the show in 2012.

Kailia was only part of one episode but made an impression when a GIF of her grinning during an interview went viral.

She was also cast in the Netflix movie “Eli” in 2019. She recently finished third in the Miss Teen Washington pageant, according to her family.

The family said that Kailia’s contortionism talents had earned her professional job offers and that she dreamed of pursuing a commercial pilot license while remaining in the entertainment industry.

