Donald Trump has racked up $80,000 in fines for failing to comply with a subpoena from the New York attorney general to turn over financial documents in a wide-ranging probe of his businesses.

A judge imposed a $10,000-per-day fine after finding Mr. Trump in civil contempt for not handing over the records, a penalty that the former president asked to be halted for a second time but was again rejected by the judge on Tuesday.

Mr. Trump directed his ire at New York Attorney General Letitia James and accused the court of being biased against him.

“After handing over millions of pages of documents, perhaps more than any person or entity has ever given before, there is nothing that can be done to satisfy the racist Attorney General of New York State, failed Gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, or the New York State Courts which are biased, unyielding, and totally unfair,” he said in a statement.

Through his attorney, Mr. Trump has repeatedly said he does not possess the documents that Ms. James is seeking. However, the courts have ruled that the former president is withholding records.

Ms. James has been investigating the Trump Organization for years for potential civil fraud over the company allegedly deflating its value for tax purposes while inflating it for loans.

