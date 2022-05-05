White House press secretary Jen Psaki will step down from her post on May 13 and will be replaced by current deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House announced Thursday.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” President Biden said in a statement. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

The White House did not say if Ms. Psaki has another position lined up, but reports surfaced last month that she has an agreement to join MSNBC.

