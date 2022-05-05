New York Gov. Kathy Hochul suggested Thursday that federal taxpayers could fund her state’s abortion services if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“We’ll need federal help as well,” Ms. Hochul, a Democrat, said on MSNBC. “And this is an area where the Biden administration can help us financially. We would appreciate that support because this is going to be an enormous cost to us.”

She said her administration wants “people to feel that this is a safe harbor.”

“This is a fundamental right under assault,” Ms. Hochul said. “Come to New York. This is the birthplace of the women’s rights movement. We’re very proud of that.”

As the state’s first female governor, she said she governs the largest state in the nation led by a woman.

“We have a lot of people. We have a lot of energy. It’s a progressive state,” she said.

A draft opinion leaked indicates the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. confirmed the draft’s authenticity but noted it did not “represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

Chief Justice Roberts ordered an investigation by the court marshals into the breach.

Fifteen blue states and the District of Columbia have codified the right to an abortion in recent years and will offer women from all over the country abortion services, while 26 states are expected to ban or severely limit the procedure if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Democratic-led states will likely handle a heavier capacity at their abortion clinics if Roe v. Wade is overturned, and say the cost of travel expenses to their clinics from out-of-state residents may be too much of a financial burden.

However, some organizations in these states are already financially assisting out-of-state residents seeking abortions, including in New Jersey and Massachusetts.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.