Voters in Nantucket, Massachusetts, approved this week a measure that would allow women to go topless on the posh island community’s beaches.

The Gender Equality on Beaches amendment passed 347-242 at a town meeting on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

“In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the Town of Nantucket,” the amendment says, WBUR reported.

Nantucket resident Dorothy Stover proposed the amendment and hopes it can “normalize bodies of all shapes and sizes,” according to WBUR.

Current state law does not permit women to expose their genitals, rear, or breasts in public, Boston.com said.

The state attorney general must approve the proposal, the AP reported.

— This story based in part on wire reports.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.