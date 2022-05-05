Stocks plunged Thursday amid lingering concerns of a recession, wiping out the big gains of a day earlier that followed the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates to curb inflation.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost more than 4.5% in trading by early afternoon, and the S&P 500 plummeted more than 3%, just a day after scoring its biggest rally in nearly two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 1,000 points, or 2.8%. The losses deepened the market’s slump for the year.

A selloff in Treasuries pushed yields to their highest levels since 2018, with the 10-year rate jumping above 3%.

Wednesday’s rally was spurred by the Fed’s decision to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, as expected. And Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is “not actively considering” a larger rate hike.

But traders on Thursday were starting to fret more about the impact of the Fed’s moves to dampen demand and slow the economy.

“The Fed is between a rock and a hard place, and because of instant information investors are experiencing both fear and greed at the exact same moment,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

