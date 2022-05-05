Jane Benning, 48, has been taken into custody in Austin, Texas, for allegedly killing her boyfriend in Santa Ana, California, in 1996, police said in a release.

Detectives gathered sufficient evidence through forensic testing and arrested Ms. Benning, who moved to Las Vegas in 2001 before relocating to Texas. She was arrested on Tuesday.

The case went cold until an anonymous letter implicated Ms. Benning as a suspect in January 2020, police said.

Police were called to their shared apartment on Jan. 4, 1996, and found Ms. Benning’s boyfriend, Christopher Harvey, with multiple stab wounds.

Police said neighbors heard a loud argument coming from the apartment for about 15 minutes. Ms. Benning made “general statements” about the incident but wasn’t charged, according to police.

She will be extradited to California and face murder charges.

