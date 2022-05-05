A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to New York was forced to turn around just after takeoff Monday because the co-pilot hadn’t passed his final flight assessment, but “at no point was safety or security compromised,” the airline’s spokesperson said Thursday.

The plane returned to London’s Heathrow Airport, where the first officer was replaced for the flight.

The flight arrived two hours and 40 minutes behind schedule, according to Virgin Atlantic.

The first officer joined the airline in 2017 and was fully licensed by U.K. standards but had not completed a separate test unique to Virgin Atlantic, the airline spokesperson said.

The flight’s captain has worked for the airline for 17 years and logged thousands of hours in flight time, but he was not allowed to train other crew members, including his co-pilot, the first officer, according to the airline.

“Safety, security, and compliance is always our top priority, and at no point was safety or security compromised. Both crew were fully licensed and qualified to operate the aircraft,” the spokesperson said. “However, the flight turned back as the Captain did not have designated trainer status.”

According to the airline, a spokesperson from the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority confirmed: “Both pilots were suitably licensed and qualified to undertake the flight.”

The airline said it has reviewed and updated its internal policies to prevent further issues.

