Indiana congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green had something to say after “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin called Black Republicans an “oxymoron.”

Ms. Green, who won Tuesday’s GOP primary in the race for the state’s First Congressional District, took to social media Friday to make herself known to the liberal commentator.

“Hi, @sunny. I’m Black and a proud Republican. I was raised to love America and value the principles of faith, family, personal responsibility, and service to country,” tweeted Ms. Green, a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate who served as a mission commander for counterintelligence during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“I just wanted to introduce myself,” said Ms. Green, who faces Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan in the November election.

Her comment came shortly after Ms. Hostin challenged guest host Lindsey Granger for being a Black Republican.

“I feel like that’s an oxymoron: a Black Republican,” said Ms. Hostin on the ABC-TV talkfest.

She also sparred with co-host Ana Navarro, another Republican, saying, “I don’t understand Black Republicans, and I don’t understand Latino Republicans.”

Hi, @sunny. I’m Black and a proud Republican.



I was raised to love America and value the principles of faith, family, personal responsibility, and service to country.



I just wanted to introduce myself. https://t.co/YjRXWTyRBq — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) May 6, 2022

Ms. Green wasn’t the only Black Republican pushing back. Jeremy Hunt, a candidate in the GOP primary for Georgia’s Second Congressional District, called the comment “emblematic of where the progressive elites are right now.”

“They think that Blacks and Latinos, that we somehow owe our vote for nothing more than the color of our skin. It’s insulting, it’s disrespectful,” said Mr. Hunt on Fox News Primetime.

He said minority voters are “waking up and realizing, why are we voting for liberal elites who mock our values?

Georgia Congressional candidate Jeremy Hunt reacts to The View’s Sunny Hostin saying that a black Republican is an oxymoron:



“It’s insulting. It’s disrespectful.” pic.twitter.com/OPPwTS5thS — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 6, 2022

Rep. Byron Donalds, Florida Republican, offered to appear on the show to explain the situation to Ms. Hostin.

“What is there not to understand, @sunny?” tweeted Mr. Donalds. “Maybe @TheView would like to invite me on so that I can explain to them why I am Black Republican.”

Democrats have long been accused of taking the Black vote for granted.

During the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Joe Biden took heat when he told nationally syndicated radio host Charlamagne tha God, “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Mr. Biden later backtracked, saying he was “too cavalier.”

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.