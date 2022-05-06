Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. on Thursday called the leak of a draft opinion on abortion “absolutely appalling” during his first public appearance since the unusual breach sparked a political firestorm.

Chief Justice Roberts also said the “person” or “people” behind the leak are “foolish” if they think it will affect the work of the court, according to CNN.

He was speaking to lawyers and judges at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference. Justice Clarence Thomas attended and will speak on Friday.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., meanwhile, canceled an appearance at a judicial conference days after Politico published a draft opinion that would undo the right to abortion set forth in the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973. Justice Alito penned the draft.

The incident set off a firestorm, with street protests over the threat to abortion rights and outrage over the leak itself.

The draft opinion was circulated in February. The Supreme Court confirmed its authenticity, leading to rampant speculation about whether a liberal clerk leaked the draft as a kind of warning or if a conservative aide released it to lock in the majority and prevent flip-flops when the opinion is finalized and issued.

Chief Justice Roberts said he hopes the work of one “bad apple” will not change people’s perception of the Supreme Court and its employees.

