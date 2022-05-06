A Florida police deputy ran over a woman lying on the sand at St. Pete Beach Wednesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputy Todd Brien, 58, was on beach patrol and responding to a 911 hang-up call when he struck 23-year-old Robin Diffenderfer with his fully marked Chevrolet Tahoe, according to police.

Officials said Ms. Diffenderfer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the front driver’s side tire of the Tahoe hit her right side and mid to upper back.

Deputy Brien was not injured, and the Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the incident.

