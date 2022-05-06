The Michigan State Police department has expanded its probe into alleged unauthorized access of voting machine data by third parties in the wake of the 2020 election.

Police seized a voting machine tabulator in Irving Township during a raid late last week, expanding of ongoing investigation elsewhere in Michigan, WoodTV in Grand Rapids first reported.

Lt. Derrick Carroll of the Michigan State Police confirmed to CNN that the department has expanded its probe after being notified of additional breaches, but did not confirm the specific localities in focus.

The department first opened its investigation into potential breaches in February after receiving notification from the secretary of state’s office was allowed access to machine components in Roscommon County.

Lt. Carroll said the breaches occurred after the election was complete, and did not affect the results of the 2020 elections.

The alleged breaches add to one instance in November of 2020 in which a pro-Trump group gained access to voting systems without authorization in Antrim County to conduct an audit of the systems.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has prioritized investigating third-party efforts to access voting data as part of its probe.

