Russia’s ground assault on a steel plant in Mariupol stretched to a second day Friday despite Moscow’s claims it only wanted to seal off holdout fighters in the southeastern Ukrainian city, British intelligence officials said.

Attempts to capture Azovstal and secure all of Mariupol appear linked to upcoming May 9 Victory Day celebrations and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “desire to have a symbolic success in Ukraine,” the U.K. Ministry of Defense said.

“This effort has come at personnel, equipment and munitions cost to Russia,” the ministry said. “Whilst Ukrainian resistance continues in Azovstal, Russian losses will continue to build and frustrate their operational plans in southern Donbas.”

Senior Ukrainian officials said there is an effort to evacuate the remaining civilians from the plant. There are thought to be 200 civilians, including 20 children, in bunkers at the plant, according to the BBC.

A United Nations-led mission previously evacuated about 500 civilians.

