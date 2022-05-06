Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to take a second look at a 1982 court ruling that required public schools to educate all children, including illegal immigrants.

Mr. Abbott, a Republican, said a diverse array of students are pouring over the border and speak multiple languages, placing a management and cost burden on schools.

During an interview on a conservative talk radio show, the governor pledged to revive the case known as Plyler v. Doe and “challenge this issue again.”

“The real crux of the challenge would be to say, listen, we are dealing with billions more a year just in education expenses, so you the federal government, it’s only because of you, and it’s your responsibility to pay for that,” Mr. Abbott said Joe Pagliarulo’s nationally syndicated radio show.

Mr. Abbott also said he would like to target a 2012 decision in Arizona v. the United States that said authority over immigration enforcement rests with the federal government and not the states.

The governor commented amid fears that President Biden’s decision to lift Title 42 — an emergency pandemic rule that turned away many migrants at the border — later this month will cause a surge in unlawful migration.

More broadly, the comments indicate some GOP leaders will try to overturn long-time precedents given a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. They are interpreting it as a sign the conservative majority is willing to take a second look at longstanding precedents.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.