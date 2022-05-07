PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Steven.G, a multi-disciplinary professional photographer and graphic designer, put his stamp on his hometown with a special project. “Postcards of Petersburg” combines his passion for photography and history.

Since postcards offer a unique lens through which individuals can view the past, Steven.G hunted nostalgic correspondence down for his unique idea. He digitally restored some from his newly-acquired collection to produce metal, full-color signs.

The oversized postcards which feature historic Petersburg landmarks, businesses, and locations within it, can be spotted throughout Old Towne.

Steven.G discovered Petersburg was a popular subject for postcards. Due to its rich history, he had hundreds to choose from which spanned more than a century.

The goal of “Postcards of Petersburg” is to draw the attention of the community, tourists and shoppers to Petersburg’s rich and fascinating history.

“Petersburg is unique in many ways with its origins predating the Revolutionary War. Much has changed, but much has stayed the same,” Steven.G said. “The postcards show us how, and hopefully will rekindle interest in this amazing history which connects all of us.”

The project was approved by Petersburg’s Architectural Review Board as well as property and business owners. Last December, Petersburg City Council approved the postcard signs as historical markers and for their installation on city property.

A QR code appears on each postcard which takes viewers to a website and a dedicated webpage with additional information about the postcard and the history surrounding that particular location. A map that shows each location in the city that has a corresponding postcard can also be found on the website.

“Ultimately, locals and visitors will be able to scavenger hunt for 14 historical markers,” Steven.G said. “Five signs have been installed, and nine others are in production.”

The first “Postcards of Petersburg” sign was installed in February. It features the Appomattox Iron Works and is showcased on the actual building itself, a registered Historic Virginia Landmark.

Steven.G’s historical markers installed at this time feature the iconic octagonal-shaped Farmers Market building, Union Station, City Hall when it was a U.S. Post Office, and a Sycamore Street scene.

Scavengers may also challenge themselves by tracking down two prototypes. One features the Jefferson Hotel and another with historical significance is near a mural along Sycamore Street.

Richard Cuthbert, a Main Street Petersburg Board Member, is a fan of Steven.G’s “Postcards of Petersburg” concept. He encouraged him to seek out a grant to fund it.

“I submitted the project to CultureWorks and was awarded a grant which allowed me to produce a website and four signs,” Steven.G said. “Main Street Petersburg offered to cover the final costs of the installations.”

Main Street Petersburg consists of residents, shop owners, artists, and historians who thrive to revitalize Old Towne Petersburg.

CultureWorks values diversity and inclusivity and believes everyone should have access to arts and culture as well as the opportunity to express their culture through the arts.

“Everyone I’ve interacted with, no matter their walk of life, loves seeing the postcards and especially compared to today,” Steven.G said. “I’ve had some great spontaneous conversations and met a lot of the local community.”

Visit stevengstudios.com for more information and to view additional signs. Follow StevenG on Twitter @steven_g and Instagram @steven0g. His studio, Steven.G Studios, is located at 22 W. Old Street in the historic Appomattox Ironworks building.