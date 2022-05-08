The homes of two Supreme Court justices were targeted by demonstrators over the weekend as activists made good on their promise to bring the fight on Roe v. Wade to the court’s conservative majority.

Dozens of demonstrators chanted slogans and waved signs on a rainy Saturday evening as they marched between the homes of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The march was organized by a neighbor, Lacie Wooten Holway, who billed it on Facebook as a “neighborhood candlelight vigil for Roe v Wade and abortion rights against our corrupt, theocratic Supreme Court.”

“If you take away our choices, we will riot,” she told WUSA9.

Pro-choice activists announced plans to protest outside the homes of the justices after Monday’s leak of a Supreme Court majority draft opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion.

The protest group Ruth Sent Us posted a notice for a Wednesday march on the six conservative justices’ homes in Maryland and Virginia, referring to the event as “walk-by Wednesday.”

SEE ALSO: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls for nuking filibuster ahead of vote to codify Roe v. Wade

“At the homes of the six extremist justices, three in Virginia and three in Maryland. If you’d like to join or lead a peaceful protest, let us know,” said the post, which included a map that was later removed by Google for violating its policies.

The White House refused to condemn this. https://t.co/ByXXKAysQj — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) May 8, 2022

Among those who had a problem with pressuring the justices at their homes was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican.

“This is illegal,” Mrs. Greene tweeted. “You can’t harass a judge in order to influence a decision. That’s what this mob is doing.”

Nathan Brand, deputy communications director for the Republican National Committee, tweeted, “The White House refused to condemn this.”

Montgomery County police officers were on the scene to monitor the situation, but no arrests were reported.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.