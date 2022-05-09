Several high-profile Democratic political operatives and officials are set to take the witness stand next week in the trial of former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann, attorneys for both sides revealed in court Monday.

Robby Mook, who managed Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, Clinton campaign attorney Marc Elias and FBI counterintelligence leader Bill Priestap and former top FBI lawyer James Baker are among those called as government witnesses, said prosecutor Andrew DeFilipiis.

The prosecution spearheaded by special counsel John Durham’s probe of the FBI’s Trump-Russia collusion investigation also will put on the stand:

• Laura Seago, a top tech official at research firm Fusion GPS;

• Deborah Fine, a Clinton campaign lawyer; and

• A CIA official identified only as “Kevin B.”

A slew of FBI officials is also expected to testify for the government, which has charged Mr. Sussmann with lying to FBI officials about his Clinton campaign ties when peddling a false story about former President Donald Trump’s links to Russia.

Defense attorneys unveiled their own high-powered witness list. It includes Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, former acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord and Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter Eric Lichtblau.

A different slate of FBI officials is lined up to testify on behalf of the defense counsel.

Mr. Durham has charged Mr. Sussmann — whose firm Perkins Coie represented the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee — with lying to the FBI in September 2016 when he provided Mr. Baker with evidence of a purported link between Mr. Trump and Russia’s Alfa Bank.

Mr. Durham alleges that the Democratic attorney concealed that he was acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he met with Mr. Baker, saying he was not representing any client during their talk.

Prosecutors say Mr. Sussmann later billed the Clinton campaign for the time he spent peddling the now-debunked link between Mr. Trump and the Russian bank. His trial starts next week.

Attorneys did not preview what the witnesses could reveal. Mr. DeFilippis said Mr. Mook would be on the stand for roughly 30 minutes. He described Mr. Baker as a star witness, whose testimony could take “several hours.”

Defense attorney Sean Berkowitz said Mr. Horowitz will testify about information that Mr. Sussmann provided that was “helpful” to his investigations, but offered no other details.

Just as notable are the well-known luminaries that won’t appear in court.

Absent from the witness list is British ex-spy Christopher Steele, who produced an unverified salacious dossier that contained now-debunked claims about Mr. Trump’s ties to Russia.

Mr. Steele was hired by Fusion GPS, on behalf of the Clinton campaign to compile the opposition research dossier. He was on the prosecution’s witness list, but Mr. DeFilippis said earlier this month that he was overseas and would not likely testify.

Instead, the prosecution intends to introduce “limited” evidence about Mr. Steele that will show a “strong intersection” between his dossier and the efforts by Mr. Sussmann to peddle the Alfa Bank allegations.

Tech executive Rodney Joffe, who worked with Mr. Sussmann and ordered experts to compile information linking Trump to the bank, will not testify, Mr. Berkowitz said.

Last month, Mr. Berkowitz accused the special counsel of trying to pressure Mr. Joffe against providing testimony that could help his client. But Mr. DeFilippis shot back that the special counsel has not ruled out charges against Mr. Joffe.

In court filings, Mr. Durham accused Mr. Joffe, Mr. Sussmann and the Clinton campaign of forming “a joint venture” to taint Mr. Trump with negative allegations tying him to Russia.

Mr. Berkowitz dangled the possibility of calling former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe who was present at a March 2017 meeting to discuss the bureau’s Alfa Bank investigation, which had been folding into the larger Trump-Russia investigation after Mr. Trump took office.

Defense counsel has alleged Mr. McCabe stated at the meeting that Mr. Sussmann offered the Alfa Bank evidence on behalf of his client. Mr. Berkowitz suggested Monday that others testifying about the meeting would provide similar evidence.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.