School board candidates backed by conservative parental rights groups swept nine of 10 races in four suburban Texas districts, according to election results released Sunday.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that candidates backed by Patriot Mobile, True Texas Project, Southlake Families and KISD Family Alliance won nine of the races outright Saturday and were on track to win the 10th in an upcoming runoff.

The newspaper reported that Patriot Mobile, a conservative wireless service provider based in the suburban town of Grapevine, gave $500,000 to a PAC that supported the candidates in the Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller and Mansfield school districts.

The candidates, whose victories follow similar conservative school board wins in Virginia and Colorado in November, ran on campaigns of keeping politics out of the classroom.

They received the parental rights groups’ endorsements after pledging to end COVID-19 masking policies and cancel anti-racism programs that conservatives say foster reverse discrimination against Whites.

“We believe in the fundamental right of parents to raise and educate their children,” the KISD Family Alliance PAC says in a statement on its website.

SEE ALSO: Recalls, inflation, supply issues drive baby formula shortage

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.