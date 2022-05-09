Protesters dressed in red costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” interrupted Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles.

A handful of costumed women held up a large green banner in the aisle, and were ushered out after a brief kerfuffle by what appeared to be church security and parishioners, as shown on video footage posted by the Catholic News Agency.

One protester accused ushers of attacking her as they sought to remove the activists. Another yelled, “I have a right,” as she was herded out of the sanctuary, while a man shouted back, “Get out of here!” Several parishioners said, “Respect us!”

A parishioner, Bradford Adkins, told CNA that the protest unfolded shortly before Communion at the 10 a.m. Mass. It was unclear from the video what the banner said.

Catholic churches braced for protests after the pro-choice group Ruth Sent Us encouraged activists to target Sunday Mass after last week’s leaked Supreme Court draft showed that the majority of justices favor overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., and others across the nation responded by increasing security, but so far no eruption of protest activity during Mass has been reported.

Ruth Sent Us has not commented publicly on the incident. The red cloaks and white hats featured in the book and Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale” are sometimes worn by pro-choice protesters.

Marxists try to disrupt Mass at Cathedral of our Lady of the Angels. Security, ushers and parishioners said they were not having it.#cathedral #Catholic pic.twitter.com/HlN8yHxPKL — Romangod7 (@Romangod7) May 8, 2022

Red-cloaked protesters disrupt Mother’s Day Mass in Los Angeles. Here’s what we know about the incident https://t.co/e8XzYUm460 — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) May 9, 2022

Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder, Colorado, was vandalized with pro-choice graffiti last week, while dozens of protesters demonstrated Saturday outside the homes of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

The pro-life Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison suffered fire damage early Sunday after an unknown suspect threw a Molotov cocktail into the building. Pro-choice graffiti was spray-painted on the exterior.

